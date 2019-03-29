  • Trump threatens to close border with Mexico over immigration

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Updated:

    For a second straight day, President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the southern U.S. border with Mexico, demanding that Mexican authorities do more to stop a growing tide of illegal immigration into the United States.

    In a series of posts on Twitter, the President echoed comments he made at a campaign rally Thursday night in Michigan, where he chastised the Mexican government over immigration.

    "If they don't - and I'm telling you right now - I will close the damn border," the President said to cheers in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

    “I will be CLOSING.....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week,” President Trump tweeted.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories