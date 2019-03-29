Trump threatens to close border with Mexico over immigration

For a second straight day, President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the southern U.S. border with Mexico, demanding that Mexican authorities do more to stop a growing tide of illegal immigration into the United States.
In a series of posts on Twitter, the President echoed comments he made at a campaign rally Thursday night in Michigan, where he chastised the Mexican government over immigration.
"If they don't - and I'm telling you right now - I will close the damn border," the President said to cheers in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
In a new tweet today, President Trump reiterated these comments from a rally in Michigan last night during which he said:— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 29, 2019
"Mexico could stop (migrant caravans) so easy ... and if they don't, and I'm telling you right now ... we will close the damn border!" pic.twitter.com/SvznBiDDD4
The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019
....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn't immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019
....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and "talk." Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019
“I will be CLOSING.....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week,” President Trump tweeted.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}