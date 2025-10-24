Trump to speak at tele-rally to boost GOP's chances in governor's race in New Jersey

President Donald Trump will speak at a telephone rally late Friday on the eve of early voting in support of Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, Jack Ciattarelli, to boost the GOP's chances of defeating Democrat Mikie Sherrill and flipping the state next month.

Trump had previously endorsed Ciattarelli, who has embraced the support of the Republican president, given him an "A" grade for his performance in the White House, but has not campaigned alongside him. He said the president's team has offered "anything that you think can help the campaign."

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states holding gubernatorial contests on Nov. 4 and are seen as bellwethers for the current administration and a way to test the opposition's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the midterms. Trump has not announced any plans to campaign in-person with either candidate. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama will appear on Nov. 1 with both, Sherrill and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor of Virginia.

Recent polling suggests Sherrill, a four-term member of Congress, former Navy pilot and one-time prosecutor, holds a slight lead. And the rally signals Trump appears poised to offer more support to the former business owner and state legislator.

Earlier this week, he posted on his Truth Social network that, if elected, Ciattarelli would bring down energy costs. He offered no details on Ciattarelli's policies but said the candidate was calling him “constantly” about the rising energy bills in New Jersey.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.