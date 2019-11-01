0 Trump shifting his official residence from New York to Florida

Following in the footsteps of many New Yorkers who have moved to the Sunshine State in order to take advantage of lower tax bills, President Donald Trump said on Thursday evening that he will now be a resident of Florida, as he blamed high taxes and unfair treatment from officials of the Empire State for his decision.

"Few have been treated worse," the President tweeted, "despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."

"I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence," the President said, moving to a state with no income tax, and no inheritance tax.

The change was first reported by the New York Times.

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

....New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

....this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Mr. Trump is using his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as his official residence.

The news prompted a Twitter rebuke from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Good riddance," the Governor tweeted.



Good riddance.



It's not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway...



He's all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019

Census Bureau figures released earlier this year show that New Yorkers lead the way in terms of people moving to the state of Florida.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.