0 Trump: No health care changes until after 2020 elections

After a week of public calls for fellow Republicans in Congress to act on a new plan to repeal and replace the Obama health law, President Donald Trump made clear late Monday night that he does not expect immediate action on any GOP health care changes, saying nothing would happen in Congress until after the 2020 election, and only after the GOP wins back total control on Capitol Hill.

"Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win...back the House," President Trump said in a series of tweets, in which he again pledged that the GOP would put together a 'truly great' health care plan.

The President's Twitter pronouncement came as Republicans were engaged in a familiar exercise in Congress, talking about how they would cobble together a new health care plan, but offering little in the way of detail of how this effort would be different than previous failed GOP attempts on health care reform.

Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn't work. Premiums & deductibles are far too high - Really bad HealthCare! Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance. The Republicans..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

....are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare. In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare. Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

....back the House. It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America. Also, Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions. The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Great HealtCare. Meantime, the USA is doing better than ever & is respected again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

The President's call for a delay in Congressional action on a new Republican health care plan came amid some cracks within the GOP on how to deal with the Obama health law in the courts.

On Monday, the Attorneys General of Ohio and Montana - both Republicans - asked a federal judge in Texas not to use a case involving the individual mandate to rule that the entire Obama health law was unconstitutional, breaking with President Trump.

"The court’s decision, if affirmed, will deprive millions of non-elderly Ohioans and Montanans of coverage for pre-existing conditions," the two officials wrote in a friend of the court brief, echoing arguments of Democrats against the lawsuit.

