0 Trump moves to restrict asylum for Central American migrants

The Trump Administration on Monday rolled out new restrictions designed to limit the ability of migrants from Central America to apply for asylum in the United States, stating those who try to make it to the U.S. via Mexico will be ineligible for asylum along the southern border.

In a document posted to the Federal Register, the new regulations from the Trump Administration say that if a migrant tries to make it by land to the southern border, they must ask for legal protection in a third country along the way, before asking for asylum in the United States.

"The United States has experienced a dramatic increase in the number of aliens encountered along or near the southern land border with Mexico," the new rules state.

The regulations - scheduled to be published on Tuesday - say, "an alien who enters or attempts to enter the United States across the southern border after failing to apply for protection in a third country outside the alien’s country of citizenship, nationality, or last lawful habitual residence through which the alien transited en route to the United States is ineligible for asylum."

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration moves to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants at US-Mexico border. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 15, 2019

“This Rule is a lawful exercise of authority provided by Congress to restrict eligibility for asylum,” said Attorney General William Barr in a written statement.

“The United States is a generous country but is being completely overwhelmed by the burdens associated with apprehending and processing hundreds of thousands of aliens along the southern border,” Barr added.

There are limited exceptions to the new asylum rule, such as if the migrant can demonstrate persecution or torture; or if the person is a victim of human trafficking.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.