Trump marks one-year anniversary of assassination attempt at the FIFA Club World Cup final

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J — (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of a failed attempt on his life, joining family and close advisers at the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump travelled from their golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to East Rutherford 40 miles (64 kilometers) away to watch the final match of the U.S.-hosted tournament between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium.

Trump was greeted with cheers as he arrived at the stadium just ahead of the pre-match musical performance by singers Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini. And he got a smattering of boos when he was briefly shown on the stadium's mega-screen.

The president waved to the crowd as he and his entourage arrived at the stadium luxury box where they were taking in the match.

The Trumps were joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the start of the match. Other guests in the president's suite included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, NFL great Tom Brady and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

MetLife in a little over a year will host the 2026 World Cup final.

PSG was looking to win its fourth major title of the season, exactly 100 days after it clinched Ligue 1 on April 5. The team added the Coupe de France by beating Reims 3-0 on May 24, then romped over Inter Milan seven days later in the Champions League Final.

Chelsea, however, was dominating and held a 3-0 halftime lead behind a pair of goals from Cole Palmer and one from João Pedro.

Sunday's match falls on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt he survived in Butler, Pennsylvania, while campaigning for president.

The international sporting match also could offer an opportunity for Trump and aides to huddle with Qatari government officials.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, in a brief exchange with reporters in New Jersey on Sunday, said he remained “hopeful” about Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations.

Witkoff, who joined Trump for the tournament finale, appeared to nod affirmatively when asked by reporters if he planned on meeting with senior officials from the Gulf nation of Qatar, which is serving as an intermediary with Hamas in the talks, during the match.

“I’ll be meeting them,” Witkoff said.

Sporting events have made up the bulk of Trump’s trips in the U.S. since taking office this year. In addition to his visit this weekend to the soccer tournament, he’s attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Daytona 500 in Florida, UFC fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, and the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia.

The president, who has a warm relationship with Infantino, has said he plans to attend multiple matches of the World Cup tournament next year that will be held at stadiums in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Preparations for next year's big soccer moment for North America are well underway. But it comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and its neighbors over proposed tariffs, immigration and Trump repeatedly saying that Canada should become the 51st state.

Trump earlier this year said the tensions will only make the tournament more “exciting.”

" Tension's a good thing, " Trump said.

Cassidy reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed reporting from Washington.

