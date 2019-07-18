0 Trump disavows "Send her back" chant at campaign rally

With GOP lawmakers in Congress publicly expressing their concerns about a campaign rally chant aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), President Donald Trump on Thursday made clear he did not endorse the "Send her back" call, as Democratic leaders expressed fears for Omar's security.

"I wasn't happy with that message that they gave last night," the President told reporters at the White House.

Asked several times by reporters why he didn't stop the chant, Mr. Trump said it was a 'packed arena,' very specifically saying he did not endorse the message against Omar.

"I was not happy with it," the President added. "I didn't like that they did it."

President Trump on "send her back" chant: "I was not happy with it. I disagree with it." pic.twitter.com/qEplHgf2vM — CSPAN (@cspan) July 18, 2019

Here was the moment the chant started during his rally, in response to his criticism of four minority women Democratic House members, including Omar:

Crowd in Greenville, NC chants "send her back" while President Trump speaks about Rep. Ilan Omar (D-MN).



Watch complete video here: https://t.co/UcE8SFFY5S pic.twitter.com/zzT0CAbbuN — CSPAN (@cspan) July 18, 2019

On Capitol Hill, a number of Republicans expressed their concern about the message from the Trump crowd.

"No American should ever talk to another American that way," said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK).

"That's a very inappropriate sentiment in this country," Cole told reporters just off the House floor.

.@SenatorRomney tells @burgessev and me of the "Send her back" chants — "the chants were offensive and very unfortunate. It did not speak well of that crowd." Stressed Trump has a "special responsibility to unite Americans." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 18, 2019

NRCC Chair Tom Emmer, R-Minn., says of "send her back" chant at Trump rally: "There's no place for that kind of talk. I don't agree with that." Tells us @csmonitor breakfast there's not a racist bone in Trump's body; "What he was trying to say, he said wrong." — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) July 18, 2019

Though it was brief, I struggled with the "send her back" chant tonight referencing Rep. Omar. Her history, words & actions reveal her great disdain for both America & Israel. That should be our focus and not phrasing that's painful to our friends in the minority communities. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) July 18, 2019

