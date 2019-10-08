0 Trump blocks testimony by U.S. Ambassador over Ukraine questions

Denouncing an impeachment investigation launched by Democrats in the House as a 'kangaroo court,' President Donald Trump and the State Department on Tuesday blocked the testimony of a U.S. diplomat - even though Mr. Trump said the official's testimony would have bolstered his claim that he did not pressure Ukraine to start an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in exchange for the release of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

"The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind," Mr. Trump tweeted, quoting a text from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, during a time in July when U.S. military aid had not been sent to Ukraine.

Democrats charged the President was not only obstructing a Congressional investigation with the decision, but the State Department was withholding other texts by Sondland which were relevant to the investigation of the Ukraine matter.

"The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional of strong evidence of obstruction," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican's rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

....to see. Importantly, Ambassador Sondland's tweet, which few report, stated, "I believe you are incorrect about President Trump's intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo's of any kind." That says it ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

"The American people have the right to know if the president is acting in their interest," Rep. Adam Schiff says after Ambassador Sondland canceled his scheduled testimony before House impeachment investigators pic.twitter.com/yNzRm8dZRU — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 8, 2019

“We are looking into whether the President solicited foreign help in a U.S. Presidential election, again,” said Schiff.

Schiff took no questions from reporters gathered outside a secure intelligence meeting room in the bowels of the Capitol; he was quickly followed at the microphones by a group of GOP lawmakers, who joined the President in denouncing the investigation.

“If we sound like we are pissed as we stand here, it's because we are,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

