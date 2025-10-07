Trump-backed Van Epps and Democrat Behn win Tennessee primaries for US House special election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Van Epps, a former commissioner in Gov. Bill Lee’s administration who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn won their crowded primary races Tuesday and will face off in December in a special election to replace a GOP congressman who left office this summer.

Van Epps clinched victory with the presidential endorsement that came after in-person early voting ended. Eleven Republicans were on the ballot for the seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Mark Green.

In a victory speech, the Republican nominee said the endorsement “made the difference, and I will never forget it.” He pledged to work with Trump on issues ranging from illegal immigration enforcement to providing care for veterans.

“In Congress I'll stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump to advance our America First agenda,” Van Epps said.

Behn, a social worker and community organizer from Nashville, said her win proved that “authenticity, energy, organizing power consistently outperformed corporate money and poll-tested messaging.”

“Tonight, Tennessee sent a message,” Behn told a room of supporters. “And that message is: Women still fight. Organizers can still win. And Democrats in the Deep South aren’t done yet.”

The Dec. 2 general election could gauge the popularity of Trump's aggressive second-term agenda, especially with suburban Republican voters.

The seat is one of three districts that GOP lawmakers drew as safely red in 2022 by dividing left-leaning Nashville. Its voters elected Green by 21 percentage points in 2024 and by nearly 22 points in 2022.

Van Epps, who lives in Nashville, leaned into his military experience on the campaign trail, including as a Tennessee Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and as an Army Special Operations helicopter pilot. Among the competitors he defeated were state Reps. Jody Barrett and Gino Bulso.

Trump’s backing followed Van Epps’ prior endorsements from Gov. Lee, Green and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan.

On Tuesday night the president said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social: “Congratulations to Matt Van Epps on his great victory in Tennessee. He will be a GREAT Congressman!!!”

Democrats attacked Trump policies

Behn bested fellow state Reps. Bo Mitchell and Vincent Dixie and businessperson Darden Copeland in the Democratic primary.

One of her focuses has been on women's reproductive health rights, including as a plaintiff in a lawsuit against a Tennessee law banning adults from helping minors get an abortion without parental permission. A judge halted the provision's enforcement.

She also has pushed for the elimination of the state's tax on groceries by instituting a tax she says would close loopholes for large corporations.

She said Tuesday that people are “hungry for something real” and “tired of begging for crumbs and not being allowed at the table.”

On the campaign trail, the Democratic candidates attacked the legislation Trump dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” in addition to his tariffs.

District includes Nashville, rural areas, suburbs

The 7th Congressional District spans 14 counties, bordering both Kentucky and Alabama. Along with parts of Nashville, it includes rural areas, wealthy suburbs and part of a military installment, Fort Campbell.

Outside groups spent more than $3.1 million on the race, almost all on the GOP side, with about $1.1 million opposing Barrett.

The Republican contenders praised Trump and expressed staunch opposition to anything perceived as liberal or “woke.”

The special election offered state House members an enticing chance to run for Congress without forfeiting their seats or running simultaneous races.

Of its nine seats in the U.S. House, Tennessee currently has one Democrat, Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis. Republican redistricting in 2022 allowed the GOP to flip another Democratic seat that was drawn to include only part of Nashville.

