Trump asks Supreme Court to halt order letting transgender people choose passport sex markers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing transgender and nonbinary people to choose the sex marker on their passports.

The court order allows transgender or nonbinary people to request a male, female or “X” identification marker rather than being limited to the marker that matches the gender on their birth certificate.

