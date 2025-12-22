Trump announces he's appointing Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to serve as US special envoy to Greenland

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump ‍on Sunday ​announced ​he ⁠is appointing Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to serve as the U.S. ‌special envoy to Greenland, the vast, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark that Trump has said the U.S. needs to take over.

“Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World,” Trump said in announcing the appointment.

Trump in the early months of his return to the White House repeatedly called for U.S. jurisdiction over Greenland, and has not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island.

The issue had drifted out of the headlines in recent months, but in August, Danish officials summoned the U.S. ambassador following a report that at least three people with connections to Trump had carried out covert influence operations in Greenland.

Earlier this year, Vice President JD Vance visited a remote U.S. military base on the island and accused Denmark of underinvesting there.

Trump has said that Greenland is crucial for U.S. security and hasn't ruled out taking the island by military force, even though Denmark is a NATO ally of the U.S.

Landry took office as governor in January 2024. His term ends in January 2028.

In a post Sunday on X, Landry called the appointment “an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S. This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!”

Denmark, a NATO ally of the U.S., and Greenland have said the island is not for sale and condemned reports of the U.S. gathering intelligence there. The U.S. push for Greenland is also opposed by Russia and much of Europe.

The Denmark Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Landry's appointment.

The Danish Defense Intelligence Service said in a report earlier this month that the United States is using its economic power to “assert its will” and threaten military force against friend and foe alike.

The service, in its annual assessment, said Washington’s greater assertiveness under the Trump administration also comes as China and Russia seek to diminish Western, especially American, influence.

"The strategic importance of the Arctic is rising as the conflict between Russia and the West intensifies, and the growing security and strategic focus on the Arctic by the United States will further accelerate these developments,” the report said.

