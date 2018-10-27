The last Saturday hours for early voting come this weekend

ATLANTA - If you prefer to vote on a weekend day, this weekend is your last chance for the Georgia General Election.
By state law, early voting is offered somewhere in every Georgia county on Saturday (Oct. 27). Some counties are also offering early voting on Sunday (Oct. 28). But don’t tarry.
This is the final weekend of early voting, and the final weekday of early voting is Friday, Nov. 2.
After that, your last chance will come Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
And remember, you can only vote in the county where you are registered.
Final caution: The weekday lines have been long. So there’s a good chance that Saturday voting may require you to wait in line, too. Some of the county elections offices are posting the current wait times on their websites.
To find early voting hours and locations for your county, use the Georgia Secretary of State My Voter page, or choose your county from the list below.
The Secretary of State link is also a good place to make sure you are registered to vote and check on information about absentee ballots.
Use these links to find early voting locations and hours for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Clayton or another metro Atlanta county.
