0 "Texodus" continues with another GOP retirement from U.S. House

The departure of veteran Republicans in the Congress from Texas continued on Wednesday, with Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX), once head of an influential group of GOP lawmakers, announcing that he would not seek re-election in 2020.

Election in the Tea Party wave election of 2010, Flores joins four other Republicans from Texas in deciding to retire, not returning after the 2020 elections.

"When I originally announced that I was running for Congress in 2009, I was firm in my commitment that I would run for six or fewer terms," Flores said in a written statement.

"After much prayer over the past few days and following conversations with my wife, Gina, during that time, I have decided that my current term will be my last," Flores added.

Serving my country as the Representative of the hardworking Texas families in the 17th Congressional District has been an honor and one of the greatest privileges of my life. — U.S. Representative Bill Flores (@RepBillFlores) September 4, 2019

Breaking: #TX17 Rep. Bill Flores (R) becomes fifth TX Republican to retire in 2020. Solid R seat. https://t.co/YvFGkhl6eF — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 4, 2019

Flores joins four other Texas Republicans in retiring: Rep. Pete Olson, Rep. Larry Marchant, Rep. Will Hurd, and Rep. Mike Conaway.

While Democrats have a chance to win the seats of Olson, Marchant, and Hurd, the seats of Conaway and Flores are favored to stay in GOP hands.

#TX17 was still Cruz +9 last year, so there are better targets for Dems in the state, but it does have a piece of Travis County. https://t.co/3h8gpFkdEB — J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) September 4, 2019

So far, 13 lawmakers have decided to retire, and not run for re-election in 2020 in the House - 11 of them are Republicans.

Three others from the House will run for higher office - two of those are Republicans as well.



