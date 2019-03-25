0 Republicans vow to ‘unpack the other side' of Russia probe

A day after Congress was told the Mueller investigation had not found evidence of coordination or conspiracy involving Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 elections, a leading GOP Senator vowed to fully investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, arguing that President Donald Trump may have been the victim of overzealous investigators inside the Justice Department.

"The double standard here has been striking and quite frankly disappointing," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who told reporters at the Capitol on Monday morning that it's time to find out more about how the investigation began during the 2016 campaign, how it meshed with the probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, and whether there had been bias inside the Justice Department and FBI against President Trump.

While Graham said he would conduct oversight via the Senate Judiciary Committee, the South Carolina Republican also said he wants a more formal review by the Justice Department, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

"What I want to do is see if he'll appoint a Special Counsel," Graham said, as he argued that President Trump had been unfairly targeted.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "I believe that Donald Trump got scrutiny like nobody else in the history of the presidency, since Nixon probably ... to those who were abusive of the process in 2016 on the other side, you haven't had much scrutiny, but that's coming" https://t.co/jDcFIi8ll8 pic.twitter.com/Bjqzffp0v2 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 25, 2019

Graham said he would look at the role of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch - who tried to step back from the Clinton email investigation, which led to the broader involvement of former FBI Director James Comey.



"What was the conflict that made Loretta Lynch so unable to preside over the Clinton email investigation?" Graham asked.

While Graham ticked off the boxes of a series of questions which have dominated conservative talk radio over the past two years, the ally of the President made clear he agreed with the Mueller report findings on one very key issue - that the Russians were responsible for the hacking of the Democratic Party in 2016.

“It was the Russians - it wasn’t some 300 pound guy sitting on a bed somewhere,” Graham said, making reference to a quote by President Trump, who at times has rejected assertions that Russian Intelligence was responsible for the hacking of emails from Clinton campaign and DNC officials.

MORE: Sen. Lindsey Graham on Barr's letter to Congress on Mueller report: "The Russians did in fact hack into the DNC, the Podesta emails. It was the Russians. It wasn't some 300-pound guy sitting on a bed somewhere." https://t.co/LfYKBSiYcQ pic.twitter.com/ieEAvO540L — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2019

Graham said he also wanted answers on how the Obama Administration handled the initial developments in the Russia investigation - which came during the 2016 campaign.

"Nobody went to President Trump to tell him, there may be some people in your orbit that are connected to the Russians and working with the Russians," Graham said at a news conference.

At the White House, President Trump kept his comments limited about the Mueller report, saying he would not oppose the release of the details of the report, if that’s what Attorney General Barr wants to do.

Asked during an event in the Oval Office whether the Special Counsel had done his job honorably, Mr. Trump responded: "Yes, he did."

“I wish it could have gone a lot sooner, a lot quicker,” the President added.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.