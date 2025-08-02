Republican Senate candidates seeking to replace McConnell aim to define themselves at Fancy Farm

FANCY FARM, Ky. — (AP) — A renowned Kentucky picnic turned into a rapid-fire Republican political skirmish on Saturday, as three candidates competing to succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell tried to pick apart one another while seeking early momentum in their 2026 primary campaign.

Taking the stage amid milder-than-usual temperatures at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky, the GOP rivals — U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and entrepreneur Nate Morris — turned up the heat in vying for the coveted Senate seat. Each tried to define himself and their opponents while speaking before a raucous crowd and a statewide TV audience.

Barr and Cameron ripped into Morris' business record as founder of a waste software company and questioned Morris' credibility as a supporter of President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

“Nate will do anything and say anything to run away from his past,” Cameron said. “You can’t claim to be MAGA when you build a company on ESG subsidies and DEI initiatives."

Barr quipped: “Nate calls himself the trash man, but dumpster fire is more like it.”

Morris — who is campaigning as a populist and political outsider — kept up his strategy of harshly criticizing McConnell's legacy and trying to link Barr and Cameron to the venerable senator.

“If you want to know how Andy Barr or Daniel Cameron are going to act in the U.S. Senate – look no further than their ‘mentor’ Mitch McConnell,” Morris said.

“Both of these guys are very proud to tell you they wouldn’t have careers if it weren’t for Mitch,” Morris added. "Neither of these guys have built anything, done anything impactful, employed anyone.”

McConnell, a Fancy Farm participant for decades, didn't delve into the Senate race during his picnic speech Saturday. But he gave a spirited summary of his Senate career in a speech to a GOP breakfast gathering Saturday. He pointed to his record of steering enormous sums of federal funds to his home state to build or fix infrastructure, support agriculture and military installations and more.

McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, revealed in February, on his 83rd birthday, that he won't seek another term in Kentucky and will retire when his current term ends.

With Democrats mostly skipping the picnic's political speeches, the crowd was divided among supporters of GOP candidates, cheering their favorite and jeering rival candidates.

Speaking at Fancy Farm — where picnic organizers like to say the mouthwatering barbecue is hot and the political rhetoric even spicier — is considered a rite of passage for candidates seeking statewide office in the GOP-leaning Bluegrass State. Kentucky's 2026 primary election is next spring.

Beside hurling insults at their rivals, the Senate candidates tried to define themselves at the picnic.

Barr portrayed his congressional experience as an advantage setting him apart. He represents a district stretching from central Kentucky’s bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills. Barr said he helped shape and pass Trump's massive tax cut and spending reduction legislation.

“Some politicians like to say ‘I’m a Trump guy,’ " Barr said. “They talk about supporting the president. But I’m the only candidate in this race who’s actually doing it -- day in and day out in Congress.”

Cameron, who is Black, used his speech to rail against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Cameron said he and his wife want their sons to “grow up in a colorblind society, one based on merit and opportunity, not division and handouts. We don’t need America built on diversity, equity and inclusion. We need America built on merit, excellence and intelligence.”

Morris touted his hard-line stance on immigration. He supports a moratorium on immigration into the United States until every immigrant currently in the country illegally is deported.

The three GOP rivals kept to one script they have all shared — lavishing praise on Trump. One of the biggest questions in the campaign is whether Trump will make an endorsement, seen as potentially decisive in determining who wins the primary.

Democratic Senate candidate Pamela Stevenson was invited but opted to skip the picnic. Kentucky hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992. The lone Democratic candidate who spoke at the picnic on Saturday was congressional candidate John “Drew” Williams.

