Recount starts today for Georgia's 7th Congressional District race

A recount is underway in the last undecided Georgia congressional race. Late Tuesday afternoon, the Secretary of State's office ordered the recount for the 7th Congressional District.
After the initial count, Republican incumbent Rob Woodall led Democrat challenger Carolyn Bourdeaux by 419. That is a margin of 0.4 percent.
Georgia law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than one percent.
Most ballots are cast electronically and will be recounted the same way. Paper absentee and provisional ballots received by Gwinnett County are scanned individually.
