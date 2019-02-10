Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to visit Georgia next weekend

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is headed to Gwinnett County next week to meet with activists, becoming the first presidential candidate to make a public visit to Georgia after formally entering the presidential race.
The Massachusetts Democrat will appear at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville on Feb. 16 for what’s billed as an “organizing event.”
It’s the latest sign that Democrats are serious about competing for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes after a spate of Republican defeats across metro Atlanta’s suburbs and the near-miss by Stacey Abrams.
Just about every presidential hopeful visited Georgia last year to stump with Abrams and other Democrats — and lay the groundwork for their campaigns.
Warren kicked off her bid for president on Saturday with a pledge to combat economic inequality and “corrupt” corporate greed. She also tried to put to rest questions surrounding her past assertion claiming a Native American identity.
The Lawrenceville visit is part of Warren’s seven-state organizing tour that kicked off Saturday and swings by every early-voting state.
This article was written by Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
