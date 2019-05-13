President Trump says he may slap more tariffs on China

Not showing any concern about a big Monday sell off on Wall Street fueled by worries about a U.S.-China trade dispute, President Donald Trump dug in his heels on Monday with Beijing, threatening to slap tariffs on another $325 billion in imports from China, arguing that the U.S. economy will prevail in any extended trade conflict.
"We're in a great position right now," President Trump told reporters at the White House, as he said if China continues to retaliate against U.S. industries with additional market barriers and tariffs, there will be a stiff response.
"We have the right to another $325 billion at 25 percent in additional tariffs," Mr. Trump said, just hours after China announced it would add tariffs to $60 billion of American exports to the Chinese, as the trade tit-for-tat roiled Wall Street for much of Monday.
"I love the position we're in," as the President seemed to revel in the trade brinkmanship.
Trump says he hasn't made a decision yet on imposing additional tariffs on $325 billion in Chinese imports
"China has been taking advantage of the United States for many, many years," President Trump says when asked about China retaliating against U.S. tariffs.
"We're in a very strong position. Our economy has been very powerful. Theirs has not been," he adds
