Poll: Biden holds lead among GA Dems, but both sides warn that could change

ATLANTA - Six months before Georgia’s primary, an exclusive poll conducted for Channel 2 Action News shows a clear front-runner among Democrats running for president.

The exclusive Landmark Communications poll of Democratic voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a large lead in Georgia, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Both Republicans and Democrats told Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot that they believe a lot can happen in six months.

“Biden is in the lead, as you would expect. He has the most name recognition,” said state Rep. David Dreyer, D-Atlanta, after Elliot showed him the poll.

The Landmark Communications poll shows Biden in the lead with 41%, then Warren at 17%, bypassing Sanders, who has 8%.

About 14% of Democratic voters are still undecided about who they want on the ticket.

Dreyer, who endorsed Sen. Cory Booker, told Elliot he’s not surprised that Warren is now in second place in Georgia.

“What I’ve noticed on the ground even in my district of Grant Park, Summerhill, they are activists that have started campaigning almost every day for Elizabeth Warren. So, she has been able to excite people,” Dreyer said.

The same poll of 500 likely Democratic primary voters shows a gap between different age groups.

Biden holds a 56% to 16% lead over Warren among voters over 65.

But his lead drops in half among voters 18 to 39, with whom it's less than 10% over Sanders and Warren.

“It’s clear from the numbers that the race is not tightening as of yet,” said Julianne Thompson, with Women for Trump 2020.

Thompson, like Deyer, said the numbers are interesting but so much can change in six months.

“Even though Biden is ahead right now in Georgia in the Democratic primary, we still have a lot of time to go. If two weeks is a lifetime in politics, imagine what close to a year is,” Thompson said

