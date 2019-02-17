Once a big fan, Trump grouses again about Saturday Night Live

Just a few years after boasting that tickets for his appearance on Saturday Night Live were the “hardest to get in the history of this great show,” President Donald Trump on Sunday morning again expressed his unhappiness with his portrayal on the long time NBC comedy program, as he issued a familiar blast, saying the “RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”
“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC,” the President tweeted early on Sunday morning, before he left his Florida retreat at Mar-a-Lago for a round of golf, as Mr. Trump again complained about his treatment by the press.
“Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?” the President tweeted, drawing criticism for seemingly threatening a comedy show over its choice of political satire.
While Mr. Trump did not specify what had earned his ire, Saturday Night Live began its latest show with actor Alec Baldwin portraying the President at his Friday news conference, where the President announced a national emergency to funnel money from the Pentagon into a border wall.
It was a different story for President Trump back in November of 2015, when his appearance helped the show’s ratings.
“Thank you to all of those who gave me such wonderful reviews for my performance,” the President said a few days after his NBC appearance – before many people gave him a serious chance to win the White House.
But by October of 2016 – as the election approached – the President did not like what he was seeing on Saturday Night Live, and that has kept going in 2017 and 2018 as well, no matter how many times he’s tuned in, or seen highlights aimed at him.
The President’s last two tweets – on Sunday morning, and back in December, both used the word “Collusion” in his attacks on Saturday Night Live as well.
It was different when he was Candidate Trump – in November of 2015.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}