Noem's Cabinet appointment will make a plain-spoken rancher South Dakota's new governor

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem built a national profile during the COVID-19 pandemic, had fellow Republicans buzzing about her future, and published two political memoirs in three years. Lawmakers describe the man set to replace her as a friendly, plain-spoken rancher and specialty welder whom they expect to focus more on issues within the state.

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden's biggest — and fleeting — brush with national fame came in 2017 when he triggered a panic alarm during a hearing to test how quickly police would arrive to support his argument that people should be allowed to carry guns in the Capitol.

He's now receiving bipartisan praise as a South Dakota-focused conservative well-versed in how the state's Republican-dominated Legislature works.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he would nominate Noem, 52, as the next U.S. homeland security secretary. If the Senate confirms Noem, Rhoden would automatically become governor. It's unclear how quickly that could happen.

Noem's first memoir says Rhoden took her under his wing in 2006 when she won a seat in the South Dakota House where he was serving as majority leader. He served in the Legislature for 16 years. Noem described Rhoden as “direct and honest” when she named him to her ticket for governor in 2018.

Others describe the 65-year-old as a true western South Dakota rancher. In his photo on the governor's office website, he is outside wearing a leather jacket and a cowboy hat. He operates a custom welding business producing cattle brands.

“He’s legitimately legit," said Republican state Rep. Greg Jamison, of Sioux Falls, one of five House majority whips, calling Rhoden "a real reflection on South Dakota and how anybody from across the country would perceive our state.”

State lawmakers do not expect big policy shifts under Rhoden: Like Noem, he embodies the socially conservative, small-government Republican common in Plains and western states. But they don’t expect him to spend any time focusing on national politics like his predecessor.

Rhoden has always been more visible in the state capital of Pierre, Jamison said.

“Larry is often seen in the hallways around the Capitol and at different events. He attends a lot of them. I see him all the time socializing with everybody. Gov. Noem was a little more out of sight in that fashion,” he said.

“This is a guy who was on the school board and then ran for the Legislature and did that for a long time and rose up through the ranks,” Jamison said.

Retiring state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the top GOP leader in the Senate, said Rhoden is a good problem solver but more importantly he’s a “South Dakota kid.”

“His interests will all be within the (state’s) 605 area code,” Schoenbeck said.

Term-limited House Speaker Hugh Bartels agreed Rhoden would offer a distinct type of leadership.

"Oh yeah. I think there will be differences in style,” Bartels said. "They’re just different people.”

Rhoden did not respond to a cellphone message seeking comment Wednesday.

Noem posted on the social platform X that she is honored and humbled that Trump selected her. She did not address the transition in South Dakota in her post.

Before Noem, perhaps the two best-known political figures from South Dakota were Democrats: former U.S. Sen. George McGovern, the party's 1972 presidential nominee, and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle. South Dakota hasn't elected a Democratic governor in 45 years, and more than 90% of the 35 state senators and 70 state House members will be Republicans after this year's elections.

The dominance of GOP conservatives hasn't always meant harmony. Some harder-right Republicans have fought with Noem and other more establishment Republicans over issues such as cutting taxes, COVID-19 vaccine exemptions, transgender athletes, commercial surrogacy, and landowners' rights.

Lawmakers allied with the Freedom Caucus, which formed in 2022 to push the Legislature and Noem to the right, will lead both chambers come January.

Michael Card, professor emeritus of political science at the University of South Dakota, said “the Freedom Caucus probably would have wanted a pound of flesh,” if Noem had not been nominated for a Cabinet position. He warned that "Mr. Rhoden may face fights simply of guilt by association.”

But lawmakers generally praised Rhoden for his ability to build alliances and work across the aisle.

Republican state Rep. Tony Venhuizen, of Sioux Falls, said building relationships has always been Rhoden's “real strength.”

Incoming House Minority Leader Erin Healy, a Sioux Falls Democrat, welcomed the transition.

“Lieutenant-Governor Rhoden has demonstrated a willingness to collaborate," Healy said. “So I’m very optimistic that as governor he will foster an open, transparent dialogue with the Legislature.”

