Mueller probe over, Rod Rosenstein to leave Justice post

With the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller now finished, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his resignation on Monday, capping a tumultuous two years in which Rosenstein oversaw the controversial investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, while he was buffeted by lawmakers in both parties, and sometimes by the President himself.
"Our nation is safer, our elections are more secure, and our citizens are better informed about coverage foreign influence efforts and schemes," Rosenstein wrote in a letter to President Trump.
"I am grateful to you for the opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations," Rosenstein wrote.
His resignation had been rumored for months; it comes eleven days after a redacted version of the Mueller Report was delivered to Capitol Hill, and will be effective on May 11.
NEW: Here's DAG Rosenstein's resignation letter to President Trump submitted this afternoon. He had hoped to leave in mid-February but stuck around to see the Mueller probe through to its conclusion. pic.twitter.com/RoP0ka3CoQ— Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) April 29, 2019
