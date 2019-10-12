0 More change at DHS as acting Homeland Security chief is out

After months of work where he was never nominated for the job by President Trump, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan handed in his resignation on Friday, continuing an unprecedented amount of turnover in the department that deals with illegal immigration.

"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security" the President said on Twitter. "We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down."

"Kevin’s leadership was instrumental in reducing the flow of migrant children and families at our southwest border," said Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL).

I want to thank the President for the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security. With his support, over the last 6 months, we have made tremendous progress mitigating the border security and humanitarian crisis we faced this year... pic.twitter.com/A4rTcZgJKF — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) October 12, 2019

But as McAleenan thanked his colleagues at DHS on Friday, it had become apparent in recent weeks that the former head of the border patrol was not going to be around for long.

An article filled with quotes from McAleenan on October 1 in the Washington Post made clear his time at DHS might be short, as he was described as isolated inside the Trump Administration.

"What I don’t have control over is the tone, the message, the public face and approach of the department in an increasingly polarized time," McAleenan said in the Post article.

Democrats said the change after six months was evidence of a Department under stress - filled with 'acting' officials.



"This is the 4th DHS Secretary to leave the Trump Admin," tweeted Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), as Democrats have bitterly fought the President's policies on illegal immigration.

"I am not here to defend Kevin Mcalleenan," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). "But I will tell you that it is likely to get worse without him."

