Mike Pence to host three pre-election rallies for Kemp

ATLANTA - Looks like the third time could be the charm for Mike Pence.
The vice president is planning to return to Georgia next week to host three rallies with Republican gubernatorial nominee Brian Kemp.
Kemp’s campaign announced Thursday that Pence will be joining him for events in Dalton, Savannah and the Augusta suburb of Grovetown on Nov. 1.
“I am honored to have @VP's strong support and look forward to having him back in Georgia for events in Dalton, Grovetown, and Savannah,” Kemp tweeted.
Pence was forced to scrap two earlier campaign visits to the state in as many months because of hurricanes. He and his wife Karen visited Southwest Georgia last week to survey damage from Hurricane Michael.
Over the last two years, Pence has become a frequent presence in Georgia, stumping for President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign and Karen Handel ahead of the 6th Congressional District special election. He also quarterbacked an event touting the GOP tax bill and visited Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival earlier this year.
