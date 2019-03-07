Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization over legal bills

A day after giving more testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump sued the Trump Organization for nearly $2 million in legal fees, charging the President's family business stopped payments about the time that Michael Cohen began working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
"As of January 25, 2019, unreimbursed attorneys’ fees and costs incurred on behalf of Mr. Cohen in connection with the Matters subject to his indemnification agreement with the Trump Organization exceeded $1.9 million," Cohen's lawyers wrote in a 22 page legal document made public on Thursday.
The papers give a timeline of how Cohen worked under a joint defense agreement with the Trump Organization and the President's lawyers - until Cohen made the decision to begin cooperating with the Mueller probe - documenting positive statements from the President and his own legal team.
"On April 26, 2018, in a call-in interview with the FOX News television program “Fox & Friends,” Mr. Trump stated that Mr. Cohen was a “good person” and “great guy," the lawsuit states.
JUST IN: Michael Cohen files lawsuit against Trump Organization, accuses it of failing to indemnify him for attorney fees, costs he incurred by working on its behalf pic.twitter.com/qUlv65whs4— Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) March 7, 2019
