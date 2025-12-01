Melania Trump reveals White House holiday decorations and her theme, 'Home Is Where the Heart Is'

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump on Monday unveiled the White House holiday decorations and her theme is "Home Is Where the Heart Is," her first since she resumed the role of first lady.

Her decor also nods to next year's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and founding of the United States of America.

In a change this year because the East Wing was torn down, the official White House Christmas tree, which is always on display in the Blue Room, also honors Gold Star families, those that lost a member during active-duty military service.

That tree typically was in the East Wing and was the first one visitors saw after they entered through those doors, but the building and a covered walkway, or colonnade, connecting it to the White House were demolished by President Donald Trump in October as part of his plan to erect a large ballroom.

The East Room is decorated in patriotic red, white and blue and national symbols, including golden eagle tree toppers, to highlight the coming America250 national celebration. Trees are also adorned with stars, roses and oak leaves.

A statement issued by the White House said Christmas is a time to celebrate what makes the U.S. exceptional and that, while every home has its own traditions, shared values unite Americans.

“In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude,” the statement said. “These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is.”

The first lady selected every detail of the decor, the White House said. Planning for the holidays starts months in advance.

Public tours of the White House were suspended a few months ago because of the ballroom construction, but they are set to resume Tuesday with an updated route limited to the State Floor, the first lady’s office announced in October. The State Floor includes the East Room; the Green, Blue and Red Rooms; the State Dining Room; the Cross Hall; and the Grand Foyer.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected for holiday tours, receptions and parties this month. Visitors will now enter the White House through the North Portico doors on Pennsylvania Avenue, using a new, semi-permanent walkway and entrance.

The Library and the Vermeil and China Rooms on the Ground Floor were cut from the updated tour route because of the construction.

A small army of volunteer decorators and others helped deck the halls of he Executive Mansion using 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, more than 700 feet (213 meters) of garland, more than 2,000 strands of lights, over 25,000 feet (7,620 meters) of ribbon, over 2,800 gold stars, more than 10,000 butterflies and 120 pounds (54 kilograms) of gingerbread.

Most of the work was done after the Trumps decamped to their home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. They returned to the White House on Sunday.

The official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room is decorated with gold stars honoring families that have endured the ultimate sacrifice due to military service. The official tree traditionally recognizes each state and territory and this year's tree is decorated with ornaments showcasing the official bird and flower of each.

The Green Room celebrates family fun, featuring portraits of the first and the current presidents, George Washington and Donald Trump, respectively, each made using more than 6,000 Lego puzzle pieces.

Thousands of butterflies decorate the Red Room and its tree in a celebration of young people and tribute to Melania Trump's Fostering the Future initiative , which is part of her Be Best child-focused initiative, to support people who have been in foster care.

The gingerbread White House on display in the State Dining Room shows off the mansion's South Portico and provides a glimpse into the Yellow Oval Room in the private living quarters on the second floor as it is currently decorated.

The first lady's signature Christmas wreaths with red bows adorn the exterior windows of the White House.

During the first Trump administration, Melania Trump was secretly recorded in 2018 as she complained, among other things, about performing traditional first lady duties, such as preparing for Christmas. The tapes were made by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser to the first lady, who wrote a book about their relationship and shared the tapes with CNN, which broadcast them.

