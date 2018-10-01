0 McConnell vows Senate vote ‘this week' as Trump defends Kavanaugh

Even as the FBI reviewed sexual misconduct allegations involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and President Donald Trump said he was open to a ‘comprehensive’ review of any issues involving the judge, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote in coming days on the Kavanaugh nomination.

“We’ll be voting this week,” McConnell said in a floor speech on Monday afternoon, as he blasted Democrats, accusing them of moving the goalposts on a regular basis on Kavanaugh.

“They’re committed to delaying, obstructing and resisting this nomination with everything they’ve got,” McConnell said. “They just want to delay this matter past the election.”

BREAKING: Top Senate Republican says that chamber will vote this week on Kavanaugh and that 'endless delays and obstruction' will end. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 1, 2018

McConnell accused Democrats of using tactics from the McCarthy era to attack Kavanaugh, who issued a fiery defense of himself at a showdown hearing last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Those remarks drew the scorn of Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer on Monday, who said Kavanaugh sounded more like a Republican lawmaker in Congress than someone who was asking to be put on the nation’s highest court.

“It’s quite clear from Thursday’s testimony that Judge Kavanaugh harbors, deep, deep partisan resentments,” Schumer said. “That’s not the kind of Justice we need on the Supreme Court.”

Schumer specifically noted one part of Kavanaugh’s opening statement, where he blamed attacks on him as part of “revenge on behalf of the Clintons” – evidently drawing both from Hillary Clinton’s loss to President Trump, as well as Kavanaugh’s work on the Ken Starr investigation of President Bill Clinton.

Schumer said it was obvious that Kavanaugh was nothing but a ‘loyal partisan warrior’ for Republicans.

Earlier in the day, President Trump again offered his support for Kavanugh, telling reporters in a lengthy event in the White House Rose Garden that Democrats have done all they can to scuttle his Supreme Court nominee.

As for the breadth of the FBI review of sexual misconduct allegations, the President said he was not trying to limit the scope of that investigation.

“My White House will do whatever the Senators want,” the President said, though he made clear that he doesn’t want to wait long.

“I’d like it to go quickly,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “This is so bad for our country.”

"They are not angels," Trump says, blasting Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for the Kavanaugh hearings #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/whHsjAyJDZ — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 1, 2018

In a White House event that focused first on a new trade agreement with the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the President initially refused to answer questions from reporters about Kavanaugh, promising to do so later – which he did.

At one point, the President appeared to insult Cecilia Vega of ABC News, when he called on her to ask a question.

“You’re not thinking, you never do,” the President said, prompting a quick, “I’m sorry?” from Vega, who proceeded with her question, though there was an audible groan from reporters.

Exchange between Trump and ABC reporter in the Rose Garden: Trump: "She's shocked that I picked her. Like in a state of shock." Vega: "I'm not, thank you Mr. President." Trump:"That's OK, I know you're not thinking, you never do."https://t.co/fesdDUaoeC pic.twitter.com/ggqGtdsdpv — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) October 1, 2018

Later on, Kaitlan Collins of CNN sparred with the President as well.

Kaitlan Collins is going to ask her question regardless of how many times Trump talks over her. pic.twitter.com/69Rup5UD9c — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 1, 2018

As the President was denouncing Democrats over the Kavanaugh story, he included the press in his statement as well.

“I consider you a part of the Democratic Party,” Mr. Trump said.