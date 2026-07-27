McConnell remains in rehab and says he'll miss key Kentucky political event

WASHINGTON — The office of Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released an update on his health Monday, this time with a statement from the congressional Office of Attending Physician stating the senator has not yet been medically cleared to leave a rehabilitation facility where he is undergoing physical therapy.

The update comes shortly before his home state's annual Fancy Farm picnic, which features speeches from politicians throughout the state seeking elected office. McConnell said in a written statement that he won't be able to attend the event.

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton," McConnell said.

He said that when he first attended the event 42 years ago, Fancy Farm was a lonely place for Republicans, but times have changed.

“So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic,” McConnell said.

McConnell, 84, was admitted to the hospital on June 14 and revealed weeks later that it was due to a fall. He had polio in his early childhood and has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in walking and climbing stairs.

The statement from the Office of the Attending Physician said McConnell has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation since he left the hospital, which includes multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.

“His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office,” said the statement from the physician’s office in Congress.

McConnell said he appreciated the well wishes he has received in recent weeks, and "I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon.” McConnell is not seeking reelection but intends to finish out his term.

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