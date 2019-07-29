0 Maryland Governor to Trump, Democrats: "Let's stop the tweeting"

After a weekend of social media attacks by President Donald Trump on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, the Republican Governor of Maryland on Monday told the White House and Democrats in Congress to quit their social media jabs, and figure out a way to help reduce crime in the biggest city in the Old Line State.

"I say, let's stop the tweeting and let's get to work," Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) told the C4 Show on WBAL Radio in Baltimore.

"Why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work - instead of who is tweeting what and who is calling who what kind of names," added Hogan, who had once considered a primary challenge to President Trump.

"It's just absurd," Hogan said of the Baltimore tweet fight. "The comments are just outrageous and inappropriate."

Maryland's @GovLarryHogan says he "immediately responded" to President Trump's tweets. The Governor says "me focusing on solving problems is better" than people arguing on social media. Friday, Hogan became the chair of the @NatlGovsAssoc and has talked about need for more fed $$ — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) July 29, 2019

On Baltimore radio, Gov Hogan calls Trump tweets re the city and Rep. Cummings "outrageous and inappropriate," but focuses rest of his criticism on Twitter itself and its "angry and divisive nonsense." @kojoshow — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) July 29, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan joined C4 on-air Monday morning to discuss President Trump's tweets criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings and the district he oversees, including most of Baltimore City. https://t.co/bV8llvuTHc — WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) July 29, 2019

At the White House on Monday morning, President Trump did not respond to questions from reporters about his tweets against Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

But earlier in the day, the President again went on Twitter and teed off against the Charm City and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

On Sunday, Mr. Trump called Cummings 'racist.'

"If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership," the President tweeted.

Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull...Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

If the Democrats are going to defend the Radical Left "Squad" and King Elijah's Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020. The good news for the Dems is that they have the Fake News Media in their pocket! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

With Baltimore on pace to set a new record for the number of homicides in a year, Gov. Hogan said the political rhetoric on Twitter was not helpful.

"I mean quite frankly, what is the President doing and what is the Congress doing?" Hogan said on WBAL Radio.

With the U.S. House on recess, nothing will get done anytime soon - as Democrats stood up for Cummings from back in their districts.

"The President is having a public temper tantrum because Rep. Cummings is holding him accountable," said Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL).

© 2019 Cox Media Group.