Maryland Governor to Trump, Democrats: "Let's stop the tweeting"

    By: Jamie Dupree

    After a weekend of social media attacks by President Donald Trump on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, the Republican Governor of Maryland on Monday told the White House and Democrats in Congress to quit their social media jabs, and figure out a way to help reduce crime in the biggest city in the Old Line State.

    "I say, let's stop the tweeting and let's get to work," Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) told the C4 Show on WBAL Radio in Baltimore.

    "Why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work - instead of who is tweeting what and who is calling who what kind of names," added Hogan, who had once considered a primary challenge to President Trump.

    "It's just absurd," Hogan said of the Baltimore tweet fight. "The comments are just outrageous and inappropriate."

    At the White House on Monday morning, President Trump did not respond to questions from reporters about his tweets against Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

    But earlier in the day, the President again went on Twitter and teed off against the Charm City and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

    On Sunday, Mr. Trump called Cummings 'racist.'

    "If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership," the President tweeted.

    With Baltimore on pace to set a new record for the number of homicides in a year, Gov. Hogan said the political rhetoric on Twitter was not helpful.

    "I mean quite frankly, what is the President doing and what is the Congress doing?" Hogan said on WBAL Radio.

    With the U.S. House on recess, nothing will get done anytime soon - as Democrats stood up for Cummings from back in their districts.

    "The President is having a public temper tantrum because Rep. Cummings is holding him accountable," said Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL).

