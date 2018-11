0 LIVE UPDATES – The fight for control of Congress

One of the biggest prizes in this year’s mid-term elections is control of the U.S. House and Senate, as President Donald Trump and Democrats have battled for months, with all 435 seats in the House at stake, and 35 of 100 seats in the U.S. Senate.

Political experts in recent weeks have predicted a possible split decision in the 2018 mid-term elections, as Republicans are favored to keep control of the Senate, while Democrats are expected to add seats again in the House – the only question is will they get the net gain of 23 seats they need to take over the House.

Make sure to check my ‘Viewer’s guide’ for tonight’s election results, which give you a rundown of the key races nationally in the fight for Congress.

Check back here through the night as we chronicle how the votes go in both the House and Senate:

–

6:40 pm – I don’t know if this will mean anything, but in the Indiana U.S. Senate race, the Republican candidate is getting fewer votes than other Republicans who are running statewide, for Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, and more – while Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly is doing better than the Democrats in those races. Also, the Libertarian is getting about 1.5% more in votes for Senate, than the Libertarians in those other statewide races. Just something to think about.

6:35 pm – The formula for success is a familiar one tonight in statewide races for U.S. Senate, as Republicans will see a lot of Red in more rural, Republican-leaning counties, while Democrats will try to run up big margins in the cities, and pick off more GOP voters in suburban areas. In 2016, President Trump was able to motivate enough people to the polls in those less populated areas to offset the Democratic strength in cities. That will be an important measurement tonight as well.

6:25 pm – The counties reporting so far in Indiana are mainly rural, Republican areas, which are giving Braun a healthy lead over Sen. Donnelly. That calculus should change once larger cities start reporting their vote totals, as Democrats should do well in the Indianapolis area, and up in the northwest corner of the state.

6:17 pm – And we get our first batch of votes from Kentucky as well, from the Sixth Congressional district, where Rep. Andy Barr R-KY is trying to hold on against Democrat Amy McGrath. This is not a ‘must-win’ for Democrats, but GOP loss here would not be a good way to start for Republicans. Again, this is very early vote results.







6:15 pm – The first votes have come trickling in from Indiana – it must have been early votes from a GOP enclave, because it gave a health advantage to Republican Mike Braun, who is running against Sen. Joe Donnelly D-IN. One notable thing about this batch of 4,800 votes is that the Libertarian candidate received 5 percent. If that 5 percent happens when Braun is on the losing side in larger counties, that could be a big problem. It’s very early.

6:10 pm – As we wait for the first votes, what counties now often total up first are the early votes, along with any absentee ballots that have already been cast. That’s a big change from many years ago, when the absentees were an afterthought. But now, so many votes are cast early in a number of states, that the first numbers you see are from those early votes. Any absentees or mail-in ballots which arrive later, will be counted at the end of the process, along with provisional ballots.

6:00 pm – The polls are now closed in the Eastern Time Zone portions of Indiana and Kentucky. This means we will start getting actual returns soon on the U.S. Senate race in Indiana, and the Sixth Congressional District in Kentucky. Those are the first two races to pay attention to this evening.

AT 6p ET/9p PT POLLS CLOSING in: – KY-06 Rep. Andy Barr v Dem Amy McGrath

– MOST of Indiana — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 6, 2018

5:45 pm – Republicans were managing expectations a bit today, with the national Republican chair declaring that if Democrats don’t match the Tea Party ‘wave’ election of 2010, then whatever Democrats gain tonight in the House will be small potatoes. Historically, that 63 seat net gain in 2010 by the GOP was the largest since Democrats had won 75 seats in the 1948 elections (that was the infamous “Dewey Beats Truman” election).

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel on Bloomberg TV downplays significance of Democrat takeover of the House, says not a "blue wave" unless near the 63 seat wipeout Obama/Pelosi faced in 2010 — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) November 6, 2018

5:30 pm – No matter what happens today, there will be a lot of change within the Congress. So far, 58 House members won’t be back in January, which is already more than the entire turnover associated with the 2016 election. Only eight House members lost on election night two years ago – it seems like more may get booted out this time around, but you never know what the voters will decide. Read my story about this year’s turnover, and check the statistics for what’s happened in elections going back to 2006, as there has been double digit percentage change in the House for seven straight elections. That’s a lot of new faces. And depending on what happens tonight, there could be many more.