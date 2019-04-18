0 LIVE UPDATES: Mueller report

Official Washington is focused primarily today on the release of a redacted version of a report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed almost two years ago by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections, a probe which has generated fierce criticism since the outset by President Donald Trump and many of his political allies.

+ 9:10 am - A quick reminder of what we know so far about the Russia investigation. We know the basics already from the charges brought - or not brought by the Special Counsel. Russian intelligence agents hacked Democratic Party emails and documents, and gave them to Wikileaks during the campaign. There were numerous contacts between Russians and people affiliated with the Trump campaign, both before and after the elections. But we also know that no indictments were ever returned for any Trump-Russia conspiracy, or collusion.

+ 9:05 am - Congress is not in session this week, but the miracle of social media will make it very easy for lawmakers to weigh in on today's events as they transpire. Republicans are backing the President, while Democrats are raising questions about the actions of Attorney General William Barr, who is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30, before the release of the report.

Trump Derangement Syndrome growing more rapid by the moment. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) April 18, 2019

After nearly two years of investigations into how our country was attacked by Russians, the American public deserves to hear from Robert Mueller. We don't need more spin from AG Barr. #MuellerReport — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) April 18, 2019

+ 9:00 am - It's been a busy morning on Twitter for President Trump, who has been again voicing his displeasure with the Mueller investigation, and re-tweeting items related to Hillary Clinton and the investigation of her emails from her time as Secretary of State.





