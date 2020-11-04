LIVE UPDATES: Most polls close across Georgia

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Tuesday that the Postal Service must “sweep the facilities between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery.” Additionally, those inspectors are ordered to report back to the court by 4:30 PM ET “confirming, in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind,” Sullivan wrote.