0 LIVE BLOG: Supreme Court hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Senate Confirmation hearings get underway today for President Donald Trump’s choice of federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court, as Democrats look to zero in on how Kavanaugh might deal with questions about the power of the Executive, controversial legal issues like Roe versus Wade, his time working for President George W. Bush, and a host of other legal matters, all against the backdrop of an increasingly partisan fight for control of Congress in the 2018 mid-term elections.

The hearings will be taking place before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), who has sternly defended how the GOP has handled documents associated with Judge Kavanaugh – but just last night, another 42,000 pages were released to Senators, with little chance that those would be read in full by the time the hearings get underway.

Stick with us today as we try to give you a flavor for what’s going on inside the hearing room, outside the hearing room, and in the court of public opinion, as judge Brett Kavanaugh aims to replace the retired Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

8:00 am – Everyone has an idea on what kind of questions to ask. Think about this hearing like a sporting event, and you are the coach. You have a game plan – or you BETTER have a game plan. For Republicans, the game plan is simple. You extol the virtues of the nominee, cite positive stories, and be prepared to defend him against attacks by Democrats. But for Democrats, it’s not as simple. Yes, you want to try to undermine the nominee – but how best to do that? What issues do you focus on? Abortion? Regulations? Kavanaugh’s time working in the Bush White House? How he regards Presidential investigations? There are a host of ideas – and not every Senator will be on the same page in terms of a game plan. One thing that is making Democrats mad has been the production of documents about Kavanaugh. We’ve seen a number of document dumps on Saturdays, Sundays, and even on Labor Day evening. Look for Democrats to bring that up today.