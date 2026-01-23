The Latest: Global economy shows resilience

Leaders at the World Economic Forum urged countries and businesses to filter out the turmoil from a week of clashes with the Trump administration and focus on boosting growth and fighting inequality.

The global economy is showing unexpected resilience despite the noise, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organization head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during a discussion at Davos.

But while growth is holding up, troubles like worrisome levels of government debt and inequality loom.

That resilience is holding up despite disruptions from US trade policy under President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose tariffs on countries supporting Greenland against a U.S. takeover bid, then withdrew the tariff proposal.

The Latest:

Iranian prosecutor denies Trump claim 800 prisoners spared execution

Iran’s top prosecutor has called Trump’s claims about halting the hangings of 800 detained protesters “completely false.”

Activists say Iran's crackdown has already killed at least 5,002 people. The internet blackout in Iran has lasted over two weeks, making it hard to confirm information.

Meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high as an American aircraft carrier group moves closer to the Middle East. Analysts say this could give Trump the option to carry out strikes, though he has avoided that so far despite warnings to Tehran.

Trump provokes ire after downplaying NATO’s Afghanistan involvement

Trump has provoked outrage in the U.K. with his suggestion that troops from NATO countries stayed away from the frontline during the war in Afghanistan.

In an interview in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Trump said he was not sure NATO would support the U.S. if and when requested.

He says troops “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.” U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey says those British troops ”should be remembered for who they were: heroes who gave their lives in service of our nation.”

US finalizes withdrawal from World Health Organization

The U.S. has finalized its withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Officials announced the completion Thursday, which follows Trump’s announcement a year ago.

The U.S. owes over $130 million to the WHO, and unresolved issues remain, like access to global health data. Experts warn the move could harm global health responses and hinder U.S. vaccine development.

The withdrawal affects U.S. participation in WHO committees and global flu surveillance. Trump cited the WHO’s handling of COVID-19 and lack of reforms as reasons for the exit. Critics call the decision shortsighted and reckless.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.