0 Kavanaugh faces new hurdle even as Senate panel okays nomination

The Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh faced a brand new hurdle from a Republican Senator on Friday, even as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to advance the Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, as Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) forced GOP leaders to delay floor action on the President’s nominee until the FBI could question some possible witnesses related to allegations of sexual misconduct made against Kavanaugh.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee will request that the administration instruct the FBI to conduct a supplemental FBI background investigation with respect to the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” read a statement issued by the panel on Friday afternoon.

“The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today,” the release said.

“This country is being ripped apart here,” Flake said after extensive conversations in a back room with Senators of both parties, as he called for a short FBI investigation, which Democrats have demanded, and Republicans – along with the White House – have brushed aside.

“We have got to do due diligence here,” Flake said, as he urged the Senate Majority Leader to delay action on the Kavanaugh nomination for up to a week. “It would be short and limited in scope to the current allegations that have been made.”

"I've been speaking to a number of people on the other side…I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week in order to let the FBI do an investigation limited in time and scope to the current allegations that are there." Sen. @JeffFlake pic.twitter.com/oR6HcArWax — CSPAN (@cspan) September 28, 2018

But even as Flake was thrusting new uncertainty into the equation for Kavanaugh, the Arizona Republican voted with his colleagues, as the panel voted 11-10 to send the Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, where it could be called up for action as soon as Saturday.

At issue is whether the FBI should interview people identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as having possible knowledge of what she says was a sexual attack by Kavanaugh at a party in the summer of 1982.

Kavanaugh has bitterly denied wrongdoing, but Ford and Democrats complain Republicans have done little to find out the story of Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge, whom Ford says was in the room when Kavanaugh tried to pull her clothes and bathing suit off.

“Only one person has said the sexual assault didn’t happen, Brett Kavanaugh,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), as Democrats had again demanded an FBI investigation.

As events unfolded, a lawyer for Judge indicated that he would cooperate if authorities wanted to ask him questions; Ford alleges that it was Judge who jumped on top of Kavanaugh and Ford, ending what she says was a sexual attack, and allowing her the chance to escape the room.

New: Mark Judge's lawyer says he will cooperate with law enforcement investigation: "Mr. Judge asked not testify publicly. If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge's cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him." — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 28, 2018

The original timeline envisioned a vote on Kavanaugh by next Tuesday – but with support from Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), GOP leaders had no choice but to accept extra time for a review by law enforcement.

There was little the White House could do.

“I'm going to let the Senate handle that,” President Donald Trump said in a photo op with the leader of Chile. “They'll make their decisions. They've been doing a good job and very professional.”

“I just want it to all work out well for the country,” the President said.

President Donald Trump on delaying the vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: "I'm going to let the Senate handle that" https://t.co/8TKfVFyZJC pic.twitter.com/TwSxv6znsJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 28, 2018

Flake was joined not only by Democrats, but also by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), which meant GOP leaders had no choice but to allow extra time for a review, given their precarious 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate.