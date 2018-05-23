0 Gubernatorial candidates talk strategy moving forward

The race for Georgia’s next governor has now been narrowed to three as Georgia made history Tuesday, nominating its first black female nominee by a major party for the position.

If Democrat Stacey Abrams wins the election in November, she would become the first black female governor in the United States.

On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp will face off in a July 24 runoff for the GOP nominee.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke with Cagle and Abrams live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Kemp declined an interview.

Both candidates said they are focused on the race moving forward.

Abrams said she is looking to pull Democrats together for the race in November.

“(I want to) make certain we’re bringing people to the table who didn’t see themselves in these last few elections but know that this November matters," Abrams told Gehlbach. "And that’s what we’ll be working on for the next six months.”

As for the Republicans, Cagle and Kemp have the more immediate task of preparing for a runoff in just nine weeks.

Cagle wouldn't use his Kemp's name when Gehlbach asked about attacks his opponent was already launching against him just hours after the election results came in.

“I stand on my record, a conservative record, both on fiscal issues, but on social issues as well," Cagle said. "We’re not going to turn to gimmicks like we’ve seen from the other candidates. We’ll stay focused on the issues people care most about.”

So far, Kemp has painted Cagle as a puppet of special interest groups.

“He is not fighting for us, but he’s fighting for those that have the deep pockets and interests are not ours,” Kemp told a crowd gathered at his support party last night.

