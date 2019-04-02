0 Gov. Kemp touts administration's record as first legislative season ends

ATLANTA - It will likely be a long night ahead for Georgia lawmakers as they hurry to pass bills before midnight, which is the end of the year’s legislative session.

Gov. Brian Kemp came into his first legislative session with certain priorities and told Channel 2’s political reporter Richard Elliot that he’s achieved almost all of them.

Elliot sat down with Kemp Tuesday afternoon for a one-on-one interview as both chambers debated the remaining bills this Sine Die Day.

[READ: Medical marijuana bill could go down to the wire on Sine Die]

During the interview, Elliot said Kemp was quick to tout his administration’s successes, including a $3,000 pay raise for teachers.

“Three thousand out of the five that I promised is a big down payment on that, and I’m committed to working on the rest of it next year, and the year after that or however long it takes to do that,” Kemp said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The governor also talked about his Patients First Act which will grant him the authority to ask the federal government for Medicaid waivers rather than do a full-on expansion.

“So that we can take a system that is not providing the service that it should, spend the money better, figure out innovative ways to do that and have more accessible health care for our citizens that are out there and be able to serve them better quite honestly,” Kemp said.

[READ: Alyssa Milano, movie industry take 'Heartbeat Bill' fight to state Capitol]

As Kemp spoke with Elliot, there were protesters outside demonstrating against the controversial “Heartbeat Bill” that essentially bans most abortions after just six weeks.

Critics worry it will hurt Georgia’s economy, particularly the booming film industry. But Kemp shrugged off that criticism and promised he would sign it into law as he promised during his campaign.

“Even if you disagree on the 'Heartbeat Bill,' there’s still a lot of things we do agree on, and I hope some of those folks in Hollywood who have been critical of that come to the table and help with our other social issues,” Kemp said.

Kemp has until May 12 to sign that bill into law.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.