0 Georgia voter registration forms changed to correct ID requirement

ATLANTA, Ga. - Voter registration forms in Georgia have been corrected so that they no longer require proof of residency to be submitted with mailed applications.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s Office changed the state’s voter registration forms in response to a complaint that they misrepresented ID requirements for first-time voters.

The new voter registration form makes clear that applicants don’t have to verify their name and address until they vote for the first time.

"This change to the registration form now accurately reflects the requirements for registering to vote for the first time in Georgia,” said Sean Young, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. "We must continue to be vigilant to defend the sacred, constitutional right to vote."

The ACLU objected to Georgia’s voter registration forms Feb. 20, and Kemp agreed to change them eight days later. The forms were revised Aug. 3.

The language on the form had been in place since 2004, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Kemp, a Republican, faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Nov. 6 election for Georgia governor.

How Georgia voter registration forms changed

Previous forms

“REQUIREMENT: If you are submitting this form by mail and you are registering for the first time in Georgia, enclose a copy of one of the following with your application: A copy of a current and valid photo ID, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.”

New forms

“REQUIREMENT: If you are submitting this form by mail and you are registering for the first time in Georgia, you are required to submit proof of residence either with this form OR when you vote for the first time. Proof of residence includes one of the following: a COPY of a current and valid photo ID; or a COPY of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.”

This article was written by Mark Niesse with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

