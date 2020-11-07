Georgia reacts to election of Joe Biden with celebrations in the street, protest at Capitol

“Hope. Vote. Advocate. At the ACLU of Georgia, we believe this country must live out the true meaning of its creed, that all people are created equal, and all individuals should have their voices heard and be able to participate in our political process. There is more voting to come, in Georgia. The Presidential race has been decided by the votes of the people, and we continue our advocacy for rights for all,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia."