Georgia reacts to election of Joe Biden with celebrations in the street, protest at Capitol

ATLANTA — After waiting in limbo for days for the results of the 2020 election, America has a new president-elect.
Joe Biden is projected to win the 46th presidency after clinching the crucial lead in Pennsylvania Saturday morning.
Georgia played an unexpected role in the election, emerging as a battleground state for the first time since 1992. Biden remains ahead by over 7,000 votes as final ballots are counted across the state.
Two critical Senate races are still up for grabs after the race between Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock, as well as the race between Jon Ossoff and David Perdue, ended in runoffs.
Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Midtown at the rainbow crosswalks, where a spontaneous party broke on the street as the news circulated and continued on into the evening.
In Midtown and Decatur, cheers when up as soon as the race was called. Celebrations continue at the rainbow crosswalks:
A group of protesters also gathered at the Capitol to show their support for President Trump on Saturday afternoon but have since dispersed.
Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at the Capitol, where Trump supporters waved flags and honked. Many said they believe there was voter fraud, that nothing has been certified, and they believe the President will be able to successfully challenge the results of this in court.
“How can it be over when yesterday afternoon, the Secretary of State in Georgia said there was going to be a recount?" Thomas Germaine asked. “That clearly state’s that nothing’s over.”
Germiane believes Trump will be successful in court.
Police said rallies for both sides so far have been peaceful.
Dancers broke into the ‘Electric Slide’ in Freedom Park:
Reactions were starting to trickle in in Georgia from lawmakers and local organizations:
Stacey Abrams tweeted her congrats to Biden and Harris:
Former President Jimmy Carter:
“Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”
U.S. Senate nominee Jon Ossoff:
"Congratulations Joe and Kamala! It’s a new day and our potential is unlimited. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we work. The future depends on victory in Georgia. Now we unite to defeat COVID-19 and build a stronger, more prosperous, more just America. Our future is bright!”
The ACLU of Georgia:
“Hope. Vote. Advocate. At the ACLU of Georgia, we believe this country must live out the true meaning of its creed, that all people are created equal, and all individuals should have their voices heard and be able to participate in our political process. There is more voting to come, in Georgia. The Presidential race has been decided by the votes of the people, and we continue our advocacy for rights for all,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia."
