Garlin Gilchrist announces Democratic bid to become Michigan's first Black governor

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Garlin Gilchrist II, a Democrat from Detroit who is Michigan's first Black lieutenant governor, announced he's jumping into the crowded 2026 race for governor on Tuesday.

A software engineer by trade, Gilchrist vaulted from relative political obscurity in 2018 to run alongside Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and his profile has been bolstered over the past six years by working closely with one of the nation's most high-profile Democrats.

"When you have a problem, an engineer can fix that problem,” Gilchrist said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his announcement, saying he's built up relationships in each of the state's 83 counties. “That’s a story that I’m going to tell.”

As governor, he said he’ll focus on expanding affordable housing and improving access to health care, particularly mental health services.

He recognized that voters sent President Donald Trump back to the White House in part because of frustration with a "status quo that wasn't serving them." Trump notched a 1.5-point victory in Michigan last fall.

“That anger comes from not having results, from things not working,” said Gilchrist. He described moving to Washington state to work for Microsoft after graduating from the University of Michigan, but says that as governor, he'll make sure residents can "be their best self here.”

“I want us to make good choices today so that the people of Michigan know that they can take their next step here,” he said. “They can build their careers and their families and their futures here.”

Still, Gilchrist will have to balance that narrative with his role near the top of the Democratic Party, which held full control of state government from 2022 to 2024. Gilchrist in his AP interview did not break from Whitmer, calling her an ally and said they have “laid a really good foundation for the future of the state of Michigan.”

Gilchrist is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party. His hometown Detroit is the state's largest Democratic stronghold and nearly 80% Black, bolstering his appeal. If elected, Gilchrist would be the first Black governor of the state. However, before joining Whitmer on the Democratic ticket, he ran for Detroit City Clerk in 2017 and narrowly lost to incumbent Janice Winfrey.

Lieutenant governors also don't have a good track record in Michigan when trying to ascend to the governor's office, with the most recent example being Republican Brian Calley, who was trounced in the party's primary in 2018.

Gilchrist joins Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson in the 2026 Democratic primary. Whitmer has said she won't endorse any candidate.

The primary winner could face an uphill battle in the general election. Along with a Republican opponent — Republican Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt is seen as the leading candidate currently — they may also contend with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a former Democrat now running for governor as an independent.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.