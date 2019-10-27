0 Freshmen Democrat in U.S. House resigns amid sex scandals

Facing an investigation by the House Ethics Committee, and with new details emerging about her relationships with a male aide in her Congressional office and a female campaign staffer, Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) announced Sunday that she would resign from the U.S. House.

"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress," Hill wrote in a letter to her constituents.

"This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country," the 32 year old Hill added.

In her letter, Hill blamed her "abusive husband" along with "hateful political operatives," as she she was the victim of a 'smear campaign' which resulted in a nude photo of her appearing on the internet.

Her resignation letter seemed to hint that more photos might surface.

"Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me is an appalling invasion of my privacy," Hill wrote, saying she might take legal action.

"However, I know that as long as I am in Congress, we'll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt," Hill wrote.

The swift fall derailed Hill's quick political ascent in Congress, after she won an upset race in 2018 over Republican Congressman Steve Knight.

