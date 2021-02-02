EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Lin Wood under investigation over whether he voted illegally in November, officials say

ATLANTA — He has been one of the most vocal, visible and controversial critics of the integrity of Georgia’s election.
Attorney Lin Wood filed lawsuits and held rallies, claiming people voted illegally in the 2020 presidential election.
Now Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray has learned that the state has launched an investigation into whether Wood himself was a legal Georgia voter.
Gray confirmed Tuesday that the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has launched an investigation into whether Wood was eligible to vote in Georgia, whether he broke the law by casting his ballot and whether he was actually a Georgia resident.
“It’s 1776 in America and we’re not going to let them take our freedom,” Wood said in December, claiming that the presidential election in Georgia was stolen because of illegal voters.
Sources at the secretary of state’s office say an email that Wood sent to Gray caused them to launch an official investigation.
In the email, Wood confirmed he moved to South Carolina, writing “I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April.”
Now state election investigators are looking into whether that means Wood legally should not have been able to vote in the November election.
They cite a section of Georgia code that reads, “If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.”
Gray has reported in the past that the Secretary of State’s Office has assigned 23 investigators to 130 separate cases of possible wrongdoing in the November election.
Now sources confirm to Gray that they have also assigned a POST-certified investigator to see if Wood, who filed numerous lawsuits challenging Georgia’s election, broke the law himself by casting his ballot.
Wood sent a statement to Gray late Tuesday evening, saying:
“I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday.
“This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger.”
Wood did say that he did not vote in the January runoff because he said it was a not a legitimate election.
