Today is the last day Georgians can cast their votes early in race the for Georgia governor and other midterm elections.
On Channel 2 Action News This Morning, long lines were already forming in Atlanta shortly before polls opened at 7 a.m.
Most early voting locations will be open until 7 p.m. tonight.
GEORGIA ELECTION 2018
During the first week of early voting, some people waited more than three hours in line to cast their votes. More than 1.5 million people had early voted as of Wednesday.
You can check your voter registration on the Georgia Secretary of State website.
There’s a real possibility of a December runoff in the gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, according to the latest Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll.
