Election 2024 Latest: Harris ad focuses on housing; former Democratic congresswoman endorses Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump's approach.

Meanwhile, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Trump's presidential bid, furthering her shift away from the party she sought to represent four years ago and linking herself to the GOP nominee's critiques of Harris and the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal.

Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

Wisconsin Elections Commission votes to keep Cornel West on ballot

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted Tuesday to keep independent presidential candidate Cornel West on the ballot, rejecting a challenge filed by an employee of the Democratic National Committee. The commission ousted one presidential candidate — independent Shiva Ayyadurai, an anti-vaccine activist who was born in India to parents who weren't United States citizens. The U.S. Constitution requires presidential candidates to be natural-born U.S. citizens.

There will be eight presidential candidates on the ballot in Wisconsin, including Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. Six other lesser-known candidates include West, Green Party nominee Jill Stein and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his campaign last week to endorse Trump.

Kennedy’s campaign sent the Wisconsin Elections Commission a letter dated Friday asking that his name be removed from the ballot. Although Kennedy has said he would try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states, he has made clear that he wasn’t formally ending his bid and said his supporters could continue to back him in the majority of states where they are unlikely to sway the outcome.

No one challenged Kennedy's appearance on the ballot. The commission did not discuss his request to be removed. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected an attempt by Democrats to remove Stein from the ballot.

Vance attempts to lay blame for US economic struggles on Harris

JD Vance is continuing Republicans’ attempts to lay any blame for U.S. economic struggles at Harris’ feet.

During a campaign appearance in Big Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday, the Republican vice presidential nominee said that Harris “is undoing the incredible work that Donald Trump did” to shore up American manufacturing.

Messaging against Vance’s visit, Harris’ campaign argued that the U.S. lost more than 150,000 manufacturing jobs during Trump’s final year in office.

That timeframe — 2020 — also encompassed the initial year of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“You had your chance, you’ve failed and we’re not giving you a promotion,” Vance said, directing his comments at Harris.

Saying that, as much as he is “frustrated” with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vance noted that he is “hopeful” for America’s future — provided that he and Trump are elected into office this year.

As he has been since the Republican National Convention, Vance continues to stump in battleground states this week, planning visits to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

More than 200 staffers from previous Republican presidential campaigns endorse Harris

More than 200 staffers for four previous Republican presidential nominees have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid, cautioning that the notion of a second term for GOP nominee Donald Trump “is simply untenable” and “will hurt real, everyday people.”

In a letter first published in USA Today, 238 alumni of the campaigns of former Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, the late Sen. John McCain and Sen. Mitt Romney call on their fellow “moderate Republicans and conservative independents” to join them in backing the Democratic nominee and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, over Trump.

The appeal signals the importance of voters in the middle of the two major parties, with just more than two months until Election Day. In their letter, the former staffers note the significance of a handful of key battlegrounds to Biden’s slim margin of victory in 2020, marking the importance of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin “and beyond” in this year’s results.

In a similar letter, many of the same signatories issued a letter in 2020 supporting Biden’s candidacy over Trump.

“Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz,” the Republicans wrote. “That’s to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable.”

Trump’s campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. join Trump's presidential transition team

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have joined Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.

Kennedy and Gabbard both recently endorsed the former president and the Republican’s campaign on Tuesday confirmed their addition to the team planning for a future Trump administration.

“We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team was we work to restore America’s greatness,” said Brian Hughes, a senior advisor to the campaign.

Kennedy last year ran as a Democrat challenging Biden for the nomination. He then ran switched to become an independent candidate. Last week he suspended his bid and endorsed Trump.

Gabbard, who ran as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, endorsed Trump on Monday and appeared with him at a campaign stop. She’s scheduled to hold a town hall with him Thursday in Wisconsin.

RFK Jr. to be on Maryland ballot as independent presidential candidate despite suspending campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected enough signatures to be on the Maryland ballot as a presidential candidate despite suspending his campaign, state election officials said Tuesday.

Kennedy suspended his independent presidential campaign Friday and endorsed former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president.

Although Kennedy has said he would try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states, he has made clear that he was not formally ending his bid and said his supporters could continue to back him in the majority of states where they are unlikely to sway the outcome.

Kennedy has said his internal polls had shown that his presence in the race would hurt Trump and help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, though recent public polls do not provide a clear indication that he is having an outsize effect on support for either major-party candidate.

Vote.org challenges companies nationwide to grant employees paid time off to vote

Vote.org re-launched its campaign Tuesday that urges companies of all sizes to guarantee paid time off for their employees to vote on or before Election Day.

The ElectionDay.org initiative, which was first created in 2020, intends to challenge companies during this year’s election cycle to create voter-friendly work policies. The goal is to help workers avoid work scheduling conflicts, which in past elections, has primarily kept them from the polls. Participants in this campaign also get access to Vote.org’s online registration tools and additional materials to promote civic engagement at their companies.

Kayak, OpenTable, Snap Inc., and United Talent Agency (UTA) are some of the companies that have already joined the campaign this year.

“Work-related barriers should never prevent someone from making their voice heard at the polls,” said Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey. “By joining ElectionDay.org, companies can stand for the rights of their employees while proudly demonstrating their commitment to our democracy. It’s also important to recognize that a thriving business environment goes hand-in-hand with a healthy democracy, which is all the more reason for companies to take steps to actively promote voting this election season.”

Harris campaign releases a new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes and reduce inflation

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump's approach.

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlights her plan in a new minute-long ad that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother had saved for a decade before she could buy a home. The ad targets voters in the swing states including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues.

In addition to increasing home construction, Harris is proposing the government provide as much as $25,000 in assistance to first-time buyers. That message could carry weight at this moment as housing costs have kept upward pressure on the consumer price index.

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules that they warn will block finalization of election results

The state and national Democratic parties have sued to block two recent rules adopted by Georgia’s State Election Board that could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state’s results.

The lawsuit, filed Monday before a state judge in Atlanta, argues the rules violate a state law that makes certification a mandatory duty. The suit asks the judge to find the rules are invalid because the State Election Board, now dominated by allies of former President Donald Trump, is exceeding its legal authority.

The actions of the board alarm Democrats and voting rights activists, playing out against Georgia's background of partisan struggle over voting procedures that predates even the 2020 presidential election. It's a battle in yet another state over what had long been an administrative afterthought, state and local boards certifying results.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.