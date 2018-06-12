0 DETAILS: Joint agreement from the Trump-Kim summit

As President Donald Trump left Singapore and his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the big question from a day of talks was a basic one – what did the two leaders agree to do, and how swiftly will the Pyongyang regime move to rein in its nuclear weapons program?

In a news conference before boarding Air Force One for the lengthy flight back to the United States, Mr. Trump acknowledged that there may need to be another meeting with Kim to further hammer out details.

“I think hes going to do these things,” the President said of Kim, as Mr. Trump met with reporters for more than an hour.

BREAKING: US, North Korea commit in joint document to 'build a lasting and stable peace regime' on Korean Peninsula. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 12, 2018

BREAKING: In US-North Korea document, Kim Jong Un commits to 'complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.' — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 12, 2018

Here is the official joint statement, as released by the White House this morning:

Joint Statement of President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea at the Singapore Summit

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new U.S.DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Convinced that the establishment of new U.S.DPRK relations will contribute to the peace andprosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Having acknowledged that the U.S.DPRK summitthe first in historywas an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit toimplement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States andthe DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the U.S. Secretary of State, MikePompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the U.S.DPRK summit.

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new U.S.DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.