0 Dems increase Senate lead in Arizona, as Florida's Scott heads to D.C.

Democrats on Monday moved closer to winning back a seat in the U.S. Senate as Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) saw her lead increase for a third straight day in Arizona, while in Florida, aides to GOP Gov. Rick Scott said he would go to Capitol Hill for freshman orientation this week, even as his Senate race was still the subject of a recount in the Sunshine State.

“This week, Senator-elect Scott will fly to Washington to participate in new-member orientation, including the photo and voting in leadership elections,” Scott’s campaign told reporters.

GOP leadership elections are set for Wednesday, with new members making their way to Capitol Hill this week in both the House and Senate, as Scott will be allowed to participate in the Senate Republican elections, even though his race remains in flux, while elections officials in 67 counties were going through ballots for a Senate recount.

McConnell delays Tuesday photo-op with new GOP senators til Wednesday, allowing Rick Scott a chance to participate in that and leadership elections that day – even though Scott hasn't been declared the winner yet and there's still a recount in Florida underway — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 12, 2018

In Arizona, the latest vote totals issued on Monday again boosted Sinema in her race against Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ), giving Sinema an edge of 38,197 votes, as elections officials continue to go through thousands of mail-in ballots, which require both a signature check, and a review to make sure the voter did not also cast a ballot in person on Election Day.

Most of the ballots being counted are coming from Maricopa County in the Phoenix area – which has 143,000 ballots still to process – though other counties are still going through smaller numbers of provisional ballots.

“All early ballots have been tabulated,” the Pinal County elections office said on Monday afternoon. “We have approx. 6,000 provisional ballots and hope to process and finish them on Tuesday, Nov. 13.”

After the latest rush of ballots, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Sinema – despite the over 150,000 ballots left to be counted.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kyrsten Sinema defeats Republican Martha McSally in the Arizona race for U.S. Senate. — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) November 13, 2018

Back in Florida on Monday, lawyers for the Governor, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), and elections officials continued to tangle in court, as a Florida judge urged all involved in the key Senate race to tone down the rhetoric, in what almost seemed like a message to the White House as well.

Hours earlier, the President had tweeted, “The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott,” a move which would run counter to Florida election law, cut off the recount, and block votes still allowed from overseas military ballots.

“We have to be careful about what we say,” said Broward County Judge Jack Tuter.

Across the state, elections officials were in various stages of the recount, with larger counties still working to go through all the ballots in both the races for Governor and Senate.

The recount could add votes to the mix, as ballots which were not readable by the machines are reconstructed by elections officials – with observers from both parties on hand – to insure that all the votes are counted.

In full public view: @MikeErtel and canvas board recreate ballot that could not be read by the machine.

FL GOP, FL Dems, LWV, and others witnessing. pic.twitter.com/nMtlTQdEXg — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) November 12, 2018

What a machine recount looks like, Part II: In Tallahassee's Leon County, canvassing board members recreate a damaged ballot that was uncounted to ensure that it is counted. (L-R, Commissioner Nick Maddox; Judge Layne Smith; Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley) pic.twitter.com/SkoZW0O9sv — Steve Bousquet (@stevebousquet) November 12, 2018

“If a manual recount is ordered, we will begin on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.,” said Deborah Clark, the Supervisor of Elections in Pinellas County, Florida.