Democrats try again to revive the Voting Rights Act but face long odds

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Democrats reintroduced a bill Tuesday to restore and expand protections enshrined in the Voting Rights Act of 1965, their latest long-shot attempt to revive the landmark law just days before its 60th anniversary and at a time of renewed debate over the future administration of American elections.

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia unveiled the measure, titled the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, with the backing of Democratic leaders. The bill stands little chance of passage in the Republican-led Congress, but it provides the clearest articulation of Democrats' agenda on voting rights and election reform.

The legislation would reestablish and expand the requirement that states and localities with a history of discrimination get federal approval before changing their voting laws. It would also require states to allow same-day voter registration, prevent voters from being purged from voter rolls if they miss elections and allow people who may have been disenfranchised at the ballot box to seek a legal remedy in the courts.

“Democracy is the very house in which we live. It is the framework in which we get to fight for the things that we care about,” Warnock said. “These last seven months have reminded us that we ought not take any of it for granted. We are literally in a fight for the life of the republic.”

Warnock was joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, as well as Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Alex Padilla of California. The senators were flanked by dozens of activists, including voting rights advocates, environmental campaigners, faith leaders and union organizers.

The reintroduction comes at a precarious moment for the Voting Rights Act. The enforcement mechanisms of the law have been removed or hampered by two decades of court rulings and lapsed congressional reauthorizations. And an unusual push by Republicans in several states to redistrict congressional maps five years ahead of schedule has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the law in protecting voters.

State lawmakers have enacted dozens of laws in recent years that voting rights activists argue restrict access to the ballot, especially for people of color, poorer communities and people with disabilities.

Schumer promised that Democrats would “fight fire with fire” to protect voting rights.

And Warnock warned of "an authoritarian movement that is afoot right now in our country," before denouncing a special session called by the Texas legislature to redistrict the state's legislative and congressional maps. President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are backing the effort, which they hope will net the GOP several seats in the House of Representatives and help them hold the House majority.

Democrats first introduced the updated Voting Rights Act in 2021, when the party had unified control of Congress. The bill came in response to several years of states enacting restrictive voting laws following the Supreme Court's 2013 ruling in Shelby County v. Holder, which struck down the section of the Voting Rights Act that required some states to seek federal approval for legislative maps and election policies.

The bill passed the House twice in that Congress but failed to pass the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama reintroduced a House version in March.

The bill is named after John Lewis, the longtime Democratic congressman and civil rights activist who died in 2020. Warnock represents Lewis' home state, while Sewell represents Selma, Alabama, the city where Lewis organized during the Civil Rights movement and was bludgeoned by state troopers during a peaceful protest on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, known as Bloody Sunday.

A picture of Lewis was positioned behind the senators as they spoke about the bill. Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat, said that Lewis' “stare is unrelenting. He’s going to hold us accountable.”

