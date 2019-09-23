0 Democrats make it tougher to qualify for November debate

With the roster of candidates still not finalized for the next Democratic debate in mid-October, party officials announced on Monday new qualification hurdles which could further squeeze the size of the fifth Democratic Party debate in November.

The new requirements say candidates must first get at 3 percent in four different national or single state polls, or get at least 5 percent in two early state polls, covering Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Also, the candidates must have at least 165,000 unique campaign donors - up from 130,000 - with a minimum of 600 contributors in at least 20 different states.

DNC releases new threshold to qualify for the November democratic debates pic.twitter.com/ew31GYblEb — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) September 23, 2019

.@DNC raising the qualifying bar again for the November debates:

165K donors, up from 130K

AND

3% in early polls OR 5% in two early state polls, up from 2%

Could be trouble for @CoryBooker @amyklobuchar @TomSteyer @JulianCastro

Some concern for @BetoORourke & @AndrewYang too — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) September 23, 2019

As of now, 11 candidates have qualified for the October debate, to be held just outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Those candidates are Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Buttigieg, O'Roure, Booker, Yang, Klobuchar, Castro and Steyer.

Tulsi Gabbard is just short at this point - and could well be able to qualify for the November debate, as long as she gets another decent poll showing.

Amy Klobuchar also needs some better poll numbers, or she could fall just short for the November debate.

Klobuchar campaign says they're already at 165k donors and need three more qualifying polls (3%) to make it to the November debate. https://t.co/wEjQ5xCExZ — Gabe Schneider (@gabemschneider) September 23, 2019

Even for those candidates who have made the debate stage like Cory Booker, it's still a struggle to stay relevant in the race.

The New Jersey Democrat said over the weekend that unless he has a $1.7 million fundraising hall by the end of September, he is likely to quit the race for the Democratic nomination.

