Democrats announce deal to access evidence from Mueller probe

Threatening subpoenas and possible action to find Trump Administration officials in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over evidence to lawmakers, a key House Democrat announced on Monday that the Justice Department had agreed to turn over 'underlying' evidence from the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
"I am pleased to announce that the Department of Justice has agreed to begin complying with our committee's subpoena by opening Robert Mueller's most important files to us," said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
"These documents will allow us to perform our constitutional duties," Nadler added, as he said in a statement that Democrats would hold off on a threat to go to court in an effort to force the Justice Department to turn over the underlying evidence gathered in the Mueller investigation.
Today, we announced an agreement with the DOJ for #MuellerReport evidence of possible presidential obstruction. @HouseJudiciary will obtain key evidence underlying the Special Counsel investigation. https://t.co/2HG7zTI2xx pic.twitter.com/MbybVNnMOB— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 10, 2019
The agreement also led Democrats to hold off on pursuing contempt charges against Attorney General William Barr, though there will still be a vote on Tuesday in the House to authorize Nadler's committee to go to court to enforce any subpoenas related to the Mueller probe.
Unlike the Whitewater investigation, which produced multiple volumes of underlying evidence to the public, the details of what the Mueller investigation found have remained out of view.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}