Democratic presidential debate on Nov. 20 headed for Tyler Perry's studio complex

ATLANTA - We’re being told that the contract has yet to be signed, but plans are for the fifth debate of Democratic presidential candidates to be held on Nov. 20 at Tyler Perry Studios on the grounds of what once was Fort McPherson.
The newly opened $250 million studio is the only major film studio in the nation owned by an African American. The debate will point to a crowning achievement for a once-struggling playwright who, more than 20 years ago, had been kicked out of his apartment and was living out of his car.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Netflix ‘monitoring' password sharing as millions avoid monthly subscriptions
- Georgia Supreme Court refuses to halt execution of man who killed store clerk
- Man with gun led deputies on chase after going to ex-wife's house, authorities say
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams confirm the debate location in a tweet late Friday night.
Democratic Debate site is set: @TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20. #gapol— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 26, 2019
That’s a message sure to be celebrated by Democrats who will be depending on a strong turn-out by African-Americans, who made up 60% of primary voters in 2018, in the 2020 election season.
Here’s irony for you: Since he bought 330 acres at Fort McPherson in 2015, Perry said he has built 12 massive sound stages for other Hollywood studios to rent.
Most importantly, there's a replica of the White House for his upcoming presidential television series, "The Oval."
More details to come.
This article is by Jim Galloway with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}